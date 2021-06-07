Menu
2017 RAM 1500

15,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7200371
  • Stock #: 14137
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT2HS864677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Delmonico Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck has just over 15,000 kilometers! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: air conditioning, fully automatic headlights, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
remote start
Block Heater
Remote Start System
Cup Holder
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
tinted windows
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Traction Control System
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Front heated seats
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Wheels: 20' x 9' Polished Aluminum
8.4' Touchscreen
Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
High-Back Seats

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

