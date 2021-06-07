$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7200371

7200371 Stock #: 14137

14137 VIN: 1C6RR7MT2HS864677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Delmonico Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control remote start Block Heater Remote Start System Cup Holder Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Exterior tinted windows Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Traction Control System Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Front heated seats SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer Wheels: 20' x 9' Polished Aluminum 8.4' Touchscreen Remote Start & Security Alarm Group High-Back Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.