+ taxes & licensing
1-888-578-7657
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
1-888-578-7657
+ taxes & licensing
You won't want to miss this excellent value! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck has just over 15,000 kilometers! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: air conditioning, fully automatic headlights, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0