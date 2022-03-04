2018 Chrysler Pacifica

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8529764

8529764 Stock #: 15254

15254 VIN: 2C4RC1EG9JR177700

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Molten Silver

Interior Colour Black/Alloy

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical TOURING SUSPENSION Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Exterior Tires: P235/65R17 BSW AS Additional Features Monotone Paint Application Quick Order Package 27J Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4' Display Wheels: 17' x 7' Tech Silver 10-Spoke Aluminum GVWR: 2724 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.