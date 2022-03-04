$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-578-7657
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus
Location
Southey Motors Ltd.
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
1-888-578-7657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8529764
- Stock #: 15254
- VIN: 2C4RC1EG9JR177700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Molten Silver
- Interior Colour Black/Alloy
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Very clean and very well priced! Chrysler infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, and power front seats. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Southey Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.