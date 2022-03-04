Menu
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

73,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8529764
  Stock #: 15254
  VIN: 2C4RC1EG9JR177700

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Molten Silver
  Interior Colour Black/Alloy
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Very clean and very well priced! Chrysler infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, and power front seats. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

TOURING SUSPENSION
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Tires: P235/65R17 BSW AS
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 27J
Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4' Display
Wheels: 17' x 7' Tech Silver 10-Spoke Aluminum
GVWR: 2724 kgs

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

