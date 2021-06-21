Menu
2018 Ford Escape

61,904 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,904KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7528112
  Stock #: A13817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A13817
  • Mileage 61,904 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2018 Ford Escape Titanium on our lot with 61,904km. It is white in color and has a 6 speed automatic transmission. Many options including heated seats, dual climate control, cruise control, air conditioning, push button start, power windows, door locks and mirrors. Signal mirrors, power seats, heated seats, memory seats, power sunroof, power liftgate, leather interior, satellite radio, message center, navigation system, bluetooth, apple car play, rear view camera, back up camera and active park assist, remote keyless entry, keypad entry and remote start and much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!

Two Way Service has been a leader in Ford based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

