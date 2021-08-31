+ taxes & licensing
306-726-2188
135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
306-726-2188
+ taxes & licensing
We have a 2018 Ford F150 King Ranch Supercrew 4X4 on our lot with 87,354 KM. It is white in color and has a 10 speed automatic transmission. Many options including, dual climate control, rear air & heat, power folding mirrors, rain sensing wipers, power and massaging seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, remote keyless entry, remote start, navigation system, bluetooth, Ford Pass/Apple Carplay, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, box liner, tonneau cover, tailgate steps and so much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!
Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0