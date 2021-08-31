Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

87,354 KM

Details Description Features

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

King Ranch Supercrew 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

King Ranch Supercrew 4x4

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

  1. 7687252
  2. 7687252
  3. 7687252
  4. 7687252
  5. 7687252
  6. 7687252
  7. 7687252
  8. 7687252
  9. 7687252
  10. 7687252
  11. 7687252
  12. 7687252
  13. 7687252
  14. 7687252
  15. 7687252
  16. 7687252
  17. 7687252
  18. 7687252
  19. 7687252
  20. 7687252
Contact Seller

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,354KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7687252
  • Stock #: A74298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # A74298
  • Mileage 87,354 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2018 Ford F150 King Ranch Supercrew 4X4 on our lot with 87,354 KM. It is white in color and has a 10 speed automatic transmission. Many options including, dual climate control, rear air & heat, power folding mirrors, rain sensing wipers, power and massaging seats, heated steering wheel, power sunroof, remote keyless entry, remote start, navigation system, bluetooth, Ford Pass/Apple Carplay, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, box liner, tonneau cover, tailgate steps and so much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!

Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two-Way Service Ltd.

2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 240,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat
 0 KM
$65,199 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Highland...
 221,630 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Call Dealer

306-726-XXXX

(click to show)

306-726-2188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory