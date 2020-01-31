2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
1-888-578-7657
+ taxes & licensing
LOW MILEAGE - Only 19,000 km's On A Fuel-Efficient 3.6L 'PentaStar' V6 Automatic! FULLY LOADED Including Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, 6.5' Touch Screen Media Center w/Garmin GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, U-Connect Hands-Free Bluetooth, Voice Recognition Command System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Stow-'N-Go Quad Seating w/Available 7-Passenger 3rd-Row Seating, Rear Air Heat, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Heated Mirrors, Side-Impact Air Bags, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Universal Home-Link Garage Door Opener + Much More! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0