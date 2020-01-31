Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew - Fully Loaded

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4624251
  • Stock #: 13935
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG7KR669998
Exterior Colour
WHITE KNUCKLE
Interior Colour
Black / Light Graystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

LOW MILEAGE - Only 19,000 km's On A Fuel-Efficient 3.6L 'PentaStar' V6 Automatic! FULLY LOADED Including Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, 6.5' Touch Screen Media Center w/Garmin GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, U-Connect Hands-Free Bluetooth, Voice Recognition Command System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Stow-'N-Go Quad Seating w/Available 7-Passenger 3rd-Row Seating, Rear Air Heat, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Heated Mirrors, Side-Impact Air Bags, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Universal Home-Link Garage Door Opener + Much More! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • POWER SEAT
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Overhead Storage Bins
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Console
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Single Rear Overhead Console System
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Quad Seating
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire carrier winch
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • dvd player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Video Remote Control
  • 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Entertainment Package
  • 4th Door
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • WIRELESS HEADPHONES
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Right Power Sliding Door
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Convenience Group
  • Left Power Sliding Door
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
  • Rear swiveling reading/courtesy lamps
  • Remote USB Port
  • Bluetooth Streaming Audio
  • Quick Order Package 29L Crew Plus
  • Front heated seats
  • Audio input jack for mobile devices
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • 6.5' Touchscreen
  • 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
  • For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
  • Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
  • RADIO: 430
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Garmin Navigation
  • Remote USB Charging Port
  • Radio: 430N
  • HDMI Port
  • 2nd-Row Overhead 9' VGA Video Screen
  • Single-DVD Entertainment System
  • Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats
  • 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available
  • Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
  • Sun visors w/illuminated mirrors

