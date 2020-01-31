2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

LOW MILEAGE - Only 19,000 km's On A Fuel-Efficient 3.6L 'PentaStar' V6 Automatic! FULLY LOADED Including Heated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, 6.5' Touch Screen Media Center w/Garmin GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, U-Connect Hands-Free Bluetooth, Voice Recognition Command System, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, USB/Ipod Connection Port, Stow-'N-Go Quad Seating w/Available 7-Passenger 3rd-Row Seating, Rear Air Heat, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Heated Mirrors, Side-Impact Air Bags, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Universal Home-Link Garage Door Opener + Much More! Call Us Toll Free @ 1-(888)-578-7657 or Visit Us Online @ www.southeymotors.ca

Safety Fog Lights

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Traction Control System

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Sliding Doors

POWER SEAT

Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control

Rear Air & Heat

Heated Steering Wheel

Overhead Storage Bins Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Console

Compact Spare Tire

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Heated Outside Mirrors

Door Map Pockets

Single Rear Overhead Console System Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Quad Seating

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows

Tire carrier winch Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

dvd player

Satellite Radio

Digital clock

Video Remote Control

2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features All Equipped

Entertainment Package

4th Door

Dual sliding doors

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

WIRELESS HEADPHONES

Power Lift Gates

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Center Arm Rest

Electronic Compass

Inside Hood Release

Right Power Sliding Door

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Analog Gauges

Driver Convenience Group

Left Power Sliding Door

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting

Rear swiveling reading/courtesy lamps

Remote USB Port

Bluetooth Streaming Audio

Quick Order Package 29L Crew Plus

Front heated seats

Audio input jack for mobile devices

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Leather-Faced Bucket Seats

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

6.5' Touchscreen

1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription

For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474

Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth

RADIO: 430

115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet

Garmin Navigation

Remote USB Charging Port

Radio: 430N

HDMI Port

2nd-Row Overhead 9' VGA Video Screen

Single-DVD Entertainment System

Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats

40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available

Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring

Sun visors w/illuminated mirrors

