2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-578-7657
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
1-888-578-7657
+ taxes & licensing
Don't miss this great Dodge! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 7 passenger van still has less than 90,000 kilometers! Top features include remote keyless entry, telescoping steering wheel, an overhead console, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0