2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

89,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536856
  • Stock #: 14076
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG0KR599289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this great Dodge! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 7 passenger van still has less than 90,000 kilometers! Top features include remote keyless entry, telescoping steering wheel, an overhead console, and 1-touch window functionality. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Southey Motors Ltd.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

