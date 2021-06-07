Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

37,064 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

  1. 7256372
  2. 7256372
  3. 7256372
  4. 7256372
  5. 7256372
  6. 7256372
  7. 7256372
  8. 7256372
  9. 7256372
  10. 7256372
  11. 7256372
  12. 7256372
  13. 7256372
  14. 7256372
  15. 7256372
  16. 7256372
  17. 7256372
  18. 7256372
  19. 7256372
  20. 7256372
  21. 7256372
  22. 7256372
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,064KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7256372
  • Stock #: B91262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,064 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD on our lot with 37,064 km. It is white in color and has a 6 speed automatic transmission. Many options including, heated seats, dual climate control, rear view camera, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, air conditioned seats, push button start, leather interior, lane keeping system and much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!

Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two-Way Service Ltd.

2014 Ford Fusion SE ...
 118,545 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL
 131,315 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 54,605 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Call Dealer

306-726-XXXX

(click to show)

306-726-2188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory