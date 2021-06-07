Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

59,472 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

STX SUPERCREW 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

STX SUPERCREW 4X4

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

  1. 7256375
  2. 7256375
  3. 7256375
  4. 7256375
  5. 7256375
  6. 7256375
  7. 7256375
  8. 7256375
  9. 7256375
  10. 7256375
  11. 7256375
  12. 7256375
  13. 7256375
  14. 7256375
  15. 7256375
  16. 7256375
  17. 7256375
  18. 7256375
  19. 7256375
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,472KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7256375
  • Stock #: C56991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,472 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a 2019 Ford F150 STX 4X4 on our lot with 59,472 km. It is blue in color and has a 10 speed automatic transmission. Many options including, automatic temp control, bluetooth, cruise control, reverse camera, remote keyless entry and much more! For more information visit our website at www.twowayservice.com, give us a call, send us an email, or come in and see us. We also have financing available!

Two Way Service has been a Ford leader based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Southey.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Two-Way Service Ltd.

2019 Ford F-150 STX ...
 59,472 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 37,064 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R...
 195,841 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

Call Dealer

306-726-XXXX

(click to show)

306-726-2188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory