2021 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
306-726-2188
135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
306-726-2188
+ taxes & licensing
No admin or documentation fees. Escape from the high pressure sales of the city. Enjoy buying your next new vehicle at Two Way Service in Southey today - winner of Ford's Diamond Club President's Award for 11 consecutive years!
Two Way Service has been a leader in Ford based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0