2021 Ford Ranger

Listing ID: 7507131

7507131 Stock #: 1T5130

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 1T5130

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.