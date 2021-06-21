Menu
2021 Ford Ranger

0 KM

Details Description

$51,899

+ tax & licensing
$51,899

+ taxes & licensing

Two-Way Service Ltd.

306-726-2188

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

2021 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

$51,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7507131
  • Stock #: 1T5130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1T5130
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

No admin or documentation fees. Escape from the high pressure sales of the city. Enjoy buying your next new vehicle at Two Way Service in Southey today - winner of Ford's Diamond Club President's Award for 11 consecutive years!

Two Way Service has been a leader in Ford based out of Southey since 1971. As a smaller dealership, we pride ourselves with being involved in our community and being able to treat you better in assisting with Sales, Service and everything in between when it comes to your vehicle. Our staff are ready to help answer all of your questions so let us share our experience gained from 50 years of excellence with you today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

Two-Way Service Ltd.

135 Hwy #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

306-726-2188

