2021 RAM 3500

30 KM

Details Description

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Southey Motors Ltd.

1-888-578-7657

Laramie

Laramie

Location

Southey Motors Ltd.

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-7657

+ taxes & licensing

30KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6536854
  • Stock #: 1D0573
  • VIN: 3C63RRJL9MG530573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1D0573
  • Mileage 30 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an amazing value? Check out this 2021! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding pickup truck! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a rear step bumper, an overhead console, and power seats. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Primary

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0

1-888-578-XXXX

1-888-578-7657

