2021 RAM 3500

115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0
Looking for an amazing value? Check out this 2021! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding pickup truck! Top features include a split folding rear seat, a rear step bumper, an overhead console, and power seats. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
115 Highway #6, Southey, SK S0G 4P0