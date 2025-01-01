$54,495+ tax & licensing
1965 Ford Mustang
GT Tribute, Gorgeous Car
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$54,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 380 KM
Vehicle Description
1965 Mustang GT Tribute
Factory "A" Code 4 speed
VIN: 5F07A354771
Body Type: Coupe 65A
Color: Rangoon Red
Trim: Red Vinyl/Red - Trim Build Date: Nov 13, 1965
District (DSO): Ford of Canada
Axle Ratio: 3:25 Standard
Trans: 4-Speed Toploader
Assembly Plant: Dearborn
Engine Code: A code 289 4V
Original A Code 4 speed Toploader
Finished in stunning Rangoon Red with Ford Bright Red interior which was a 65 only color for the Mustang
Professionally restored to the highest standard
All original body panels with no rust
New complete suspension front and rear, new exhaust, gas tank and front disk brakes
Complete new interior, GT dash with Rally-Pac tach and clock
Retrosound stereo
Strong A code 289 4bbl and 3.25 rear end
Exterior/ Body Work Performed
All original body panels other than valances
Complete body sanded down to bare metal. Minor rust areas cutout
Epoxy primer coat. Three coats single stage urethane finish. Shelby/GT Stripe package
GT Trim features:
Factory "A Code" 289 4v GT Springs
GT emblems
GT Rear Valance GT Dash Bezel
Rally Pac Tachometer and clock
HI-PO Exhaust Manifolds Front Disk Brakes
Stripe Kit
New exterior parts:
Windshield Bumpers
Taillights/Signal Lights/Headlights Weatherstripping
Emblems/Door Handles, and Locks Front and Rear Valances
Gas Cap
New Interior parts:
GT style Dash Panel/Led lighting
Rally-Pac Tach and clock
Carpet and Floor Mats Door Sills
Seat Upholstery Dash Pad
Steering Wheel/Horns
Switch Gear/Ignition switch/Headlight Switch/RetroSound AM-FM radio with Aux output/Speakers
Door Panels and Handles
Upholstered rear quarter panels and rear deck
Headliner
Sun Visors/Mirrors
Trunk and spare tire mat
