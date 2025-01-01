Menu
1965 Mustang GT Tribute Factory "A" Code 4 speed VIN: 5F07A354771 Body Type: Coupe 65A Color: Rangoon Red Trim: Red Vinyl/Red - Trim Build Date: Nov 13, 1965 District (DSO): Ford of Canada Axle Ratio: 3:25 Standard Trans: 4-Speed Toploader Assembly Plant: Dearborn Engine Code: A code 289 4V Original A Code 4 speed Toploader Finished in stunning Rangoon Red with Ford Bright Red interior which was a 65 only color for the Mustang Professionally restored to the highest standard All original body panels with no rust New complete suspension front and rear, new exhaust, gas tank and front disk brakes Complete new interior, GT dash with Rally-Pac tach and clock Retrosound stereo Strong A code 289 4bbl and 3.25 rear end Exterior/ Body Work Performed All original body panels other than valances Complete body sanded down to bare metal. Minor rust areas cutout Epoxy primer coat. Three coats single stage urethane finish. Shelby/GT Stripe package GT Trim features: Factory "A Code" 289 4v GT Springs GT emblems GT Rear Valance GT Dash Bezel Rally Pac Tachometer and clock HI-PO Exhaust Manifolds Front Disk Brakes Stripe Kit New exterior parts: Windshield Bumpers Taillights/Signal Lights/Headlights Weatherstripping Emblems/Door Handles, and Locks Front and Rear Valances Gas Cap New Interior parts: GT style Dash Panel/Led lighting Rally-Pac Tach and clock Carpet and Floor Mats Door Sills Seat Upholstery Dash Pad Steering Wheel/Horns Switch Gear/Ignition switch/Headlight Switch/RetroSound AM-FM radio with Aux output/Speakers Door Panels and Handles Upholstered rear quarter panels and rear deck Headliner Sun Visors/Mirrors Trunk and spare tire mat

1965 Ford Mustang

380 KM

Details Description

1965 Ford Mustang

GT Tribute, Gorgeous Car

1965 Ford Mustang

GT Tribute, Gorgeous Car

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

Used
380KM

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 380 KM

1965 Mustang GT Tribute
Factory "A" Code 4 speed

VIN: 5F07A354771
Body Type: Coupe 65A
Color: Rangoon Red
Trim: Red Vinyl/Red - Trim Build Date: Nov 13, 1965
District (DSO): Ford of Canada
Axle Ratio: 3:25 Standard
Trans: 4-Speed Toploader
Assembly Plant: Dearborn
Engine Code: A code 289 4V


Original A Code 4 speed Toploader
Finished in stunning Rangoon Red with Ford Bright Red interior which was a 65 only color for the Mustang
Professionally restored to the highest standard
All original body panels with no rust
New complete suspension front and rear, new exhaust, gas tank and front disk brakes
Complete new interior, GT dash with Rally-Pac tach and clock
Retrosound stereo
Strong A code 289 4bbl and 3.25 rear end


Exterior/ Body Work Performed
All original body panels other than valances
Complete body sanded down to bare metal. Minor rust areas cutout
Epoxy primer coat. Three coats single stage urethane finish. Shelby/GT Stripe package








GT Trim features:
Factory "A Code" 289 4v GT Springs
GT emblems
GT Rear Valance GT Dash Bezel
Rally Pac Tachometer and clock
HI-PO Exhaust Manifolds Front Disk Brakes
Stripe Kit





New exterior parts:
Windshield Bumpers
Taillights/Signal Lights/Headlights Weatherstripping
Emblems/Door Handles, and Locks Front and Rear Valances
Gas Cap



New Interior parts:
GT style Dash Panel/Led lighting
Rally-Pac Tach and clock
Carpet and Floor Mats Door Sills
Seat Upholstery Dash Pad
Steering Wheel/Horns
Switch Gear/Ignition switch/Headlight Switch/RetroSound AM-FM radio with Aux output/Speakers
Door Panels and Handles
Upholstered rear quarter panels and rear deck
Headliner
Sun Visors/Mirrors
Trunk and spare tire mat

1965 Ford Mustang