1998 Chevrolet C1500/K1500

143,800 KM

Details Description

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

Location

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Sale

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8133379
  Stock #: 22T015
  VIN: 1GCEK19R8WR120608

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

The 1998 Chevrolet K1500! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! All of the premium features expected of a Chevrolet are offered, including: a rear step bumper, power door mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

