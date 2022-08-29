Menu
1999 Dodge Ram 3500

222,509 KM

Details Description

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

Power Chassis ST

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

Sale

222,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9205228
  • Stock #: 592106
  • VIN: 3B6MF3662XM592106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

The 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 Chassis! Everything you need in a truck, at a price you wouldn't expect! Dodge infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a front bench seat, skid plates, and more. It features a standard transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. A test drive is waiting for you. Call now to schedule an appointment to our dealership.

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

