$20,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-380-6842
1999 Dodge Ram 3500
Power Chassis ST
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
1-888-380-6842
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9205228
- Stock #: 592106
- VIN: 3B6MF3662XM592106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 592106
- Mileage 222,509 KM
Vehicle Description
The 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 Chassis! Everything you need in a truck, at a price you wouldn't expect! Dodge infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a front bench seat, skid plates, and more. It features a standard transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. A test drive is waiting for you. Call now to schedule an appointment to our dealership.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.