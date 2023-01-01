$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd
1-888-380-6842
2001 GMC Jimmy
2001 GMC Jimmy
SLE
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
1-888-380-6842
Sale
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
245,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9613348
- Stock #: 23T027
- VIN: 1GKDT13W612175698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T027
- Mileage 245,003 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4