2001 GMC Jimmy

245,003 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
SLE

SLE

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

245,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9613348
  • Stock #: 23T027
  • VIN: 1GKDT13W612175698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T027
  • Mileage 245,003 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

