2003 BMW 5 Series
530iA 4dr Sdn Auto
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
264,255KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9923819
- VIN: WBADT63413CK34187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 264,255 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Windows
Sunroof
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Security
Anti-Theft
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Power Rear Sunshade
Driver Side Airbag
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4