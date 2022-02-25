Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 GMC Envoy

225,167 KM

Details Description

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

Contact Seller
2003 GMC Envoy

2003 GMC Envoy

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2003 GMC Envoy

SLT

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

  1. 8425629
  2. 8425629
  3. 8425629
  4. 8425629
  5. 8425629
  6. 8425629
  7. 8425629
  8. 8425629
  9. 8425629
  10. 8425629
  11. 8425629
  12. 8425629
  13. 8425629
  14. 8425629
  15. 8425629
  16. 8425629
  17. 8425629
  18. 8425629
  19. 8425629
  20. 8425629
  21. 8425629
  22. 8425629
  23. 8425629
Contact Seller
Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

225,167KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8425629
  • Stock #: 22T083
  • VIN: 1GKDT13S232153827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T083
  • Mileage 225,167 KM

Vehicle Description

Here it is! Hurry and take advantage now! Outstanding design defines the 2003 GMC Envoy! Go anywhere versatility with roomy practicality! The following features are included: front and rear reading lights, 1-touch window functionality, and air conditioning. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 277,992 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 Lari...
 168,851 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer B...
 139,025 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

1-888-380-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-380-6842

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory