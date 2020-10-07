Menu
2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee

155,092 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Knight Nissan

306-778-7000

Laredo

Laredo

Location

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

+ taxes & licensing

155,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5864439
  • Stock #: 3288B
  • VIN: 1J4GW48S03C616448

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,092 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4dr Laredo 4WD, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas I6 4.0L/242

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

