2004 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT/Laramie

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,619KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4797426
  • Stock #: 673997
  • VIN: 1D7HU18D34S673997
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Sensibility and practicality define the 2004 Dodge Ram 1500! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 6 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Dodge infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: speed sensitive wipers, a front bench seat, and 1-touch window functionality. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
