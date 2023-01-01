Menu
Account
Sign In
Compare at $5989 - Our Price is just $3500! <br> <br> Thanks for looking. This 2004 Ford Freestar is for sale today in Swift Current. <br> <br>This van has 340,007 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 4.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2004 Ford Freestar

340,007 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Ford Freestar

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Ford Freestar

SPORT

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

  1. 10683366
  2. 10683366
  3. 10683366
  4. 10683366
  5. 10683366
  6. 10683366
  7. 10683366
  8. 10683366
  9. 10683366
  10. 10683366
  11. 10683366
  12. 10683366
  13. 10683366
  14. 10683366
  15. 10683366
  16. 10683366
  17. 10683366
  18. 10683366
  19. 10683366
  20. 10683366
Contact Seller
Sale

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
340,007KM
Used
VIN 2FMZA57234BB01963

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12635B
  • Mileage 340,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $5989 - Our Price is just $3500!

Thanks for looking. This 2004 Ford Freestar is for sale today in Swift Current.

This van has 340,007 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 4.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
accessory delay

Powertrain

4.2L SPI V6 ENGINE

Mechanical

Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
98 litre fuel tank

Exterior

Body-colour door handles
Black grille
Adjustable roof rack

Safety

Driver & front passenger airbags
Front & 2nd row 3-point safety belts w/D-ring height adjusters
Childproof sliding side door locks
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren) in 2nd & 3rd row outboard seating positions
3rd row 3-point safety belts for outboard positions w/centre lap belt

Media / Nav / Comm

In-glass antenna

Security

"Securilock" passive anti-theft system

Trim

Painted body-colour front & rear bumpers w/moulding-in-colour lower

Additional Features

Front & rear gas shock absorbers
Full-length colour-coordinated carpeting
Front dome & rear cargo lamps
Utility hooks
Liftgate spoiler
Speed control w/steering wheel mounted controls
Moulded full-length colour-keyed cloth headliner
Fuel system inertia switch (located in RH jack stowage area)
Supplemental parking lamps in front fascia
Colour-keyed cloth sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Black pwr heated signal mirrors (RH convex)
Pwr adjustable gas/brake pedals
Colour-keyed body-side mouldings w/chrome badging insert
HD 78 amp-hour (750 CCA) battery
Limited service mini spare tire
Instrumentation-inc: fuel/temp gauges, tachometer
Warning indicators-inc: low fuel level/oil pressure/tire pressure/washer fluid, charging system, high-beam indicator, fuel cap off
Privacy glass-inc: 2nd row, 3rd row & liftgate
Enhanced seating group-inc: 1st row seatback map pockets & grab handles, 2nd row seat-mounted cup holders
Leather-wrapped colour-keyed steering wheel w/centre horn button, audio controls
Colour-keyed front door trim panels w/padded armrests, perforated vinyl upper inserts, carpet lower inserts, map pockets, red reflectors
Light group-inc: 2nd row reading lamps, front row foot lamps, B-pillar lamps, sleeping baby mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Dodge

Used 2019 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 3500 High Roof EXT 159 for sale in Swift Current, SK
2019 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 3500 High Roof EXT 159 183,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2004 Ford Freestar