$3,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2004 Ford Freestar
SPORT
2004 Ford Freestar
SPORT
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
340,007KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMZA57234BB01963
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12635B
- Mileage 340,007 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Compare at $5989 - Our Price is just $3500!
Thanks for looking. This 2004 Ford Freestar is for sale today in Swift Current.
This van has 340,007 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 4.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Thanks for looking. This 2004 Ford Freestar is for sale today in Swift Current.
This van has 340,007 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 201HP 4.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
accessory delay
Powertrain
4.2L SPI V6 ENGINE
Mechanical
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
98 litre fuel tank
Exterior
Body-colour door handles
Black grille
Adjustable roof rack
Safety
Driver & front passenger airbags
Front & 2nd row 3-point safety belts w/D-ring height adjusters
Childproof sliding side door locks
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren) in 2nd & 3rd row outboard seating positions
3rd row 3-point safety belts for outboard positions w/centre lap belt
Media / Nav / Comm
In-glass antenna
Security
"Securilock" passive anti-theft system
Trim
Painted body-colour front & rear bumpers w/moulding-in-colour lower
Additional Features
Front & rear gas shock absorbers
Full-length colour-coordinated carpeting
Front dome & rear cargo lamps
Utility hooks
Liftgate spoiler
Speed control w/steering wheel mounted controls
Moulded full-length colour-keyed cloth headliner
Fuel system inertia switch (located in RH jack stowage area)
Supplemental parking lamps in front fascia
Colour-keyed cloth sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Black pwr heated signal mirrors (RH convex)
Pwr adjustable gas/brake pedals
Colour-keyed body-side mouldings w/chrome badging insert
HD 78 amp-hour (750 CCA) battery
Limited service mini spare tire
Instrumentation-inc: fuel/temp gauges, tachometer
Warning indicators-inc: low fuel level/oil pressure/tire pressure/washer fluid, charging system, high-beam indicator, fuel cap off
Privacy glass-inc: 2nd row, 3rd row & liftgate
Enhanced seating group-inc: 1st row seatback map pockets & grab handles, 2nd row seat-mounted cup holders
Leather-wrapped colour-keyed steering wheel w/centre horn button, audio controls
Colour-keyed front door trim panels w/padded armrests, perforated vinyl upper inserts, carpet lower inserts, map pockets, red reflectors
Light group-inc: 2nd row reading lamps, front row foot lamps, B-pillar lamps, sleeping baby mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2004 Ford Freestar