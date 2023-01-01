Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

435,944 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

Contact Seller
2004 GMC Sierra 2500

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

Ext Cab 143.5 4WD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2004 GMC Sierra 2500

Ext Cab 143.5 4WD SLE

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 9958688
  2. 9958688
  3. 9958688
  4. 9958688
  5. 9958688
  6. 9958688
  7. 9958688
  8. 9958688
  9. 9958688
  10. 9958688
  11. 9958688
  12. 9958688
  13. 9958688
  14. 9958688
  15. 9958688
  16. 9958688
  17. 9958688
  18. 9958688
  19. 9958688
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
435,944KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9958688
  • VIN: 1GTGK29UX4Z196184

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 435,944 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose Sound System

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Power Adjustable Seat

Additional Features

4th Door
Extended Cab
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

2004 GMC Sierra 2500...
 435,944 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 281,258 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 5,791 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory