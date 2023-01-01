$9,995+ tax & licensing
2004 GMC Sierra 2500
Ext Cab 143.5 4WD SLE
435,944KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9958688
- VIN: 1GTGK29UX4Z196184
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 435,944 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose Sound System
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
Power Adjustable Seat
Additional Features
4th Door
Extended Cab
Cloth Interior
