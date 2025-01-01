Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Toyota Camry Solara

119,498 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Toyota Camry Solara

2dr Convertible SLE V6 Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12681390

2005 Toyota Camry Solara

2dr Convertible SLE V6 Auto

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 12681390
  2. 12681390
  3. 12681390
  4. 12681390
  5. 12681390
  6. 12681390
  7. 12681390
  8. 12681390
  9. 12681390
  10. 12681390
  11. 12681390
  12. 12681390
  13. 12681390
  14. 12681390
  15. 12681390
  16. 12681390
  17. 12681390
  18. 12681390
  19. 12681390
  20. 12681390
  21. 12681390
  22. 12681390
  23. 12681390
  24. 12681390
  25. 12681390
  26. 12681390
  27. 12681390
  28. 12681390
  29. 12681390
  30. 12681390
  31. 12681390
  32. 12681390
  33. 12681390
  34. 12681390
  35. 12681390
  36. 12681390
  37. 12681390
  38. 12681390
  39. 12681390
  40. 12681390
  41. 12681390
  42. 12681390
  43. 12681390
  44. 12681390
  45. 12681390
  46. 12681390
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,498KM
VIN 4T1FA38P65U044333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Frost Pearl
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C25C102
  • Mileage 119,498 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
cassette player
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2014 Dodge Durango AWD 4DR LIMITED for sale in Swift Current, SK
2014 Dodge Durango AWD 4DR LIMITED 255,581 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Excellent Condition, Great Deal! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Excellent Condition, Great Deal! 74,078 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer Loaded Leather, Pano Roof, Nav, & More! Great Deal for sale in Swift Current, SK
2022 Ford Explorer Loaded Leather, Pano Roof, Nav, & More! Great Deal 56,053 KM $45,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2005 Toyota Camry Solara