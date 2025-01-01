$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2005 Toyota Camry Solara
2dr Convertible SLE V6 Auto
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,498KM
VIN 4T1FA38P65U044333
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Frost Pearl
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # C25C102
- Mileage 119,498 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
cassette player
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
