$15,510
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
SS
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
258,022KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8473167
- Stock #: B3555
- VIN: 1GNET13H362278545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 258,022 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This SUV has 258,022 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Retained accessory pwr
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Limited Slip Differential
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front & rear stabilizer bars
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Bright Exhaust Tip
Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Dual note horn
Child security rear door locks
Side guard door beams
Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Automatic headlamp control
Halogen fog lights
Front & rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
Solar-Ray light-tinted windshield/front door glass
Body colour front & rear bumpers
Passlock security system
Pwr windows w/driver express-down & lockout feature
Colour-keyed removable/retractable rear compartment cargo shade
Aluminized stainless steel exhaust system
Smoker pkg-inc: muffin style ashtray & lighter
83 litre fuel tank
Pwr adjustable brake & accelerator pedals
Brake transmission shift interlock
Colour-keyed floor carpeting
Content theft deterrent w/horn & headlight activation
Upper & lower rear seat HVAC ducts
Assist handles located above all passenger doors
(5) cargo tie downs
Rear cargo area mat
Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass
Driver info centre (monitors important vehicle system functions)
Door trim panels w/integral padded armrests & front map pockets
(2) coat hooks located in cargo area
Concealed storage compartments in sidewall & under rear cargo area
Rear compartment cargo convenience net
Intermittent rear window wiper w/on-demand type washer
Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades
Rear liftgate w/lift glass-inc: electric release
Neutral colour cloth headliner w/matching retainer mouldings
Driver & front passenger airbags w/automatic passenger side airbag suppression system
Single 2-sided key
SS specific black mesh grille
SS specific air dams
SS decor
Leather wrapped steering wheel w/controls for driver info centre & radio
Electronic dual zone air conditioning w/console mounted controls
Rear seat radio controls & earphone jacks mounted in floor console
Front floor console-inc: trans shifter, CD/cassette storage, cupholders w/(2) cupholders for rear passengers
Tools-inc: mechanical jack, wheel wrench
(6) speaker system-inc: (2) instrument panel tweeters, (2) front door, (2) rear door extended range
Auxiliary pwr outlets-inc: (1) covered instrument panel, (1) rear floor console
Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure
Dual compartment high-output halogen headlamps w/separate high/low beam lights, flash-to-pass
3-passenger 65/35 flip & fold rear split bench seat-inc: locking feature in either up or down position, (2) folding outboard head restraints
Lights-inc: theatre dimming, cargo compartment, 2nd row dome, door/tailgate activated switches, illuminated entry, exit feature
Overhead console-inc: universal home remote (operates garage doors, lights & other devices), front seat reading lights
Warning lights-inc: liftgate ajar, safety belt, ABS/parking brake, directional hazard signals
17" limited use spare tire w/steel wheel
6.0L SFI V8 6000 engine
Integrated platform trailering hitch w/4-wire wiring harness
Sport suspension pkg-inc: rear load-levelling w/5-link solid axle & electronically controlled air suspension w/air compressor & inflator hose w/gauge
P255/50R20 all-season blackwall tires
(4) 20" x 8" polished aluminum wheels
Unique front & rear fascias, body colour door handles & rocker mouldings
Body colour heated folding pwr mirrors-inc: integrated turn signal indicators, memory, passenger side reverse tilt
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
