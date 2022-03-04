2006 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

$15,510 + taxes & licensing 2 5 8 , 0 2 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8473167

8473167 Stock #: B3555

B3555 VIN: 1GNET13H362278545

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 258,022 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column rear window defogger Retained accessory pwr Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Mechanical Limited Slip Differential ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front & rear stabilizer bars 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio Bright Exhaust Tip Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes Safety Tire Pressure Monitor Dual note horn Child security rear door locks Side guard door beams Rear seat lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Exterior Automatic headlamp control Halogen fog lights Convenience Front & rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats Windows Solar-Ray light-tinted windshield/front door glass Trim Body colour front & rear bumpers Security Passlock security system Power Options Pwr windows w/driver express-down & lockout feature Comfort Colour-keyed removable/retractable rear compartment cargo shade Additional Features Aluminized stainless steel exhaust system Smoker pkg-inc: muffin style ashtray & lighter 83 litre fuel tank Pwr adjustable brake & accelerator pedals Brake transmission shift interlock Colour-keyed floor carpeting Content theft deterrent w/horn & headlight activation Upper & lower rear seat HVAC ducts Assist handles located above all passenger doors (5) cargo tie downs Rear cargo area mat Solar-Ray deep-tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass Driver info centre (monitors important vehicle system functions) Door trim panels w/integral padded armrests & front map pockets (2) coat hooks located in cargo area Concealed storage compartments in sidewall & under rear cargo area Rear compartment cargo convenience net Intermittent rear window wiper w/on-demand type washer Dual colour-keyed padded cloth sunshades Rear liftgate w/lift glass-inc: electric release Neutral colour cloth headliner w/matching retainer mouldings Driver & front passenger airbags w/automatic passenger side airbag suppression system Single 2-sided key SS specific black mesh grille SS specific air dams SS decor Leather wrapped steering wheel w/controls for driver info centre & radio Electronic dual zone air conditioning w/console mounted controls Rear seat radio controls & earphone jacks mounted in floor console Front floor console-inc: trans shifter, CD/cassette storage, cupholders w/(2) cupholders for rear passengers Tools-inc: mechanical jack, wheel wrench (6) speaker system-inc: (2) instrument panel tweeters, (2) front door, (2) rear door extended range Auxiliary pwr outlets-inc: (1) covered instrument panel, (1) rear floor console Gauges-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temp, oil pressure Dual compartment high-output halogen headlamps w/separate high/low beam lights, flash-to-pass 3-passenger 65/35 flip & fold rear split bench seat-inc: locking feature in either up or down position, (2) folding outboard head restraints Lights-inc: theatre dimming, cargo compartment, 2nd row dome, door/tailgate activated switches, illuminated entry, exit feature Overhead console-inc: universal home remote (operates garage doors, lights & other devices), front seat reading lights Warning lights-inc: liftgate ajar, safety belt, ABS/parking brake, directional hazard signals 17" limited use spare tire w/steel wheel 6.0L SFI V8 6000 engine Integrated platform trailering hitch w/4-wire wiring harness Sport suspension pkg-inc: rear load-levelling w/5-link solid axle & electronically controlled air suspension w/air compressor & inflator hose w/gauge P255/50R20 all-season blackwall tires (4) 20" x 8" polished aluminum wheels Unique front & rear fascias, body colour door handles & rocker mouldings Body colour heated folding pwr mirrors-inc: integrated turn signal indicators, memory, passenger side reverse tilt

