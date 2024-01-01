Menu
2006 FORD F350 XLT CREW CAB, 6.8 L V10 ENGINE W/362 HP & 457 FT LBS TORQUE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LOADED INCLUDING AIR, TILT, CRUISE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, AM/FM/CD SOUND SYSTEM, 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH W/ FOLDING ARMREST, KEYLESS ENTRY, UPFITTER SWITCHES, RUNNING BOARDS, TOW PACKAGE, CHROME WHEELS, TOOL BOX, AND SO MUCH MORE! EXCELLENT CONDITION, VERY SOLID LOCAL TRUCK, WILL DEFINITELY PULL THAT TRAILER AND FOR A SMALL FRACTION OF NEW PRICE! OWN IT FOR ONLY $13,995. TRADES WELCOME, ON THE SPOT FINANCING AVAILABLE, DONT MISS IT! 1FTWW30Y56EC72586 To view a brief walk around video of this truck, please copy and paste this link into your browser... https://youtu.be/hBrb-ohRyao

2006 Ford F-350

163,717 KM

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

163,717KM
Used
VIN 1FTWW30Y56EC72586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T019
  • Mileage 163,717 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 FORD F350 XLT CREW CAB, 6.8 L V10 ENGINE W/362 HP & 457 FT LBS TORQUE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LOADED INCLUDING AIR, TILT, CRUISE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, AM/FM/CD SOUND SYSTEM, 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH W/ FOLDING ARMREST, KEYLESS ENTRY, UPFITTER SWITCHES, RUNNING BOARDS, TOW PACKAGE, CHROME WHEELS, TOOL BOX, AND SO MUCH MORE! EXCELLENT CONDITION, VERY SOLID LOCAL TRUCK, WILL DEFINITELY PULL THAT TRAILER AND FOR A SMALL FRACTION OF NEW PRICE! OWN IT FOR ONLY $13,995. TRADES WELCOME, ON THE SPOT FINANCING AVAILABLE, DONT MISS IT! 1FTWW30Y56EC72586 To view a brief walk around video of this truck, please copy and paste this link into your browser... https://youtu.be/hBrb-ohRyao

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
remote start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Package
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Tow Hitch Receiver

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

long box
Crew Cab
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

