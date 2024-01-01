$13,995+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford F-350
Crew, Loaded, Inspected & Serviced, Great Deal!
2006 Ford F-350
Crew, Loaded, Inspected & Serviced, Great Deal!
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T019
- Mileage 163,717 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 FORD F350 XLT CREW CAB, 6.8 L V10 ENGINE W/362 HP & 457 FT LBS TORQUE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, LOADED INCLUDING AIR, TILT, CRUISE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT, AM/FM/CD SOUND SYSTEM, 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH W/ FOLDING ARMREST, KEYLESS ENTRY, UPFITTER SWITCHES, RUNNING BOARDS, TOW PACKAGE, CHROME WHEELS, TOOL BOX, AND SO MUCH MORE! EXCELLENT CONDITION, VERY SOLID LOCAL TRUCK, WILL DEFINITELY PULL THAT TRAILER AND FOR A SMALL FRACTION OF NEW PRICE! OWN IT FOR ONLY $13,995. TRADES WELCOME, ON THE SPOT FINANCING AVAILABLE, DONT MISS IT! 1FTWW30Y56EC72586 To view a brief walk around video of this truck, please copy and paste this link into your browser... https://youtu.be/hBrb-ohRyao
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Safety
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
Gauvin Motors Ltd
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
888-813-0604