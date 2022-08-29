Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Buick Lucerne

241,562 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

Contact Seller
2007 Buick Lucerne

2007 Buick Lucerne

Lucerne CXL

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Buick Lucerne

Lucerne CXL

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

241,562KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9268270
  • Stock #: 3646A
  • VIN: 1G4HD572X7U191646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 241,562 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle listing is brought to you from our wholesale lot. Our wholesale lot is where the vehicles that don't quite meet all of our high standards for being a retail unit get listed. We will do our best to describe the vehicle to you and at your request, send you a walk around video so you can see it for yourself. They may be a little older than we prefer, or a little higher mileage, or they might need some repairs done. They don't come with any inspections or warranty, but they do come with a significant discount! These vehicles are priced well below the marketplace competitors and that's likely what drew your attention to them. We strongly recommend that you come in person to see, drive, and check them out. Hurry, these listings are pretty fluid and are only here until we get them sent to wholesale auction.

New Arrival! This 2007 Buick Lucerne is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This sedan has 241,562 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 197HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Standard Nissan

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 186,776 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chrysler Town &...
 353,297 KM
$2,300 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Sienna XLE
 252,220 KM
$5,304 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

Call Dealer

306-778-XXXX

(click to show)

306-778-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory