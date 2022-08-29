$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Buick Lucerne
Lucerne CXL
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
241,562KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9268270
- Stock #: 3646A
- VIN: 1G4HD572X7U191646
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 241,562 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Buick Lucerne is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This sedan has 241,562 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 197HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
