Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Chevrolet Uplander

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,622

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,622

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

Contact Seller
2007 Chevrolet Uplander

2007 Chevrolet Uplander

Uplander LS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Uplander

Uplander LS

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

Contact Seller

$2,622

+ taxes & licensing

143,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7952522
  • Stock #: 3437A
  • VIN: 1GNDU23187D150261

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This unit was last licensed in Alberta and is not inspected for sale into Saskatchewan. Our intention is to send it to the auction as-is. If you come for this before it heads to auction, you too can take advantage of as-is dealer pricing. Hurry before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

3.9L SFI V6 ENGINE (STD),Tires - Rear All-Season,Rear Bucket Seats,Front Wheel Drive,Pass-Through Rear Seat,A/C,Cloth Seats,Intermittent Wipers,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Vanity Mirror,Fourth Passenger Door,Power Mirror(s),Tires - Front All-Season...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Standard Nissan

2021 Dodge Grand Car...
 1,814 KM
$51,699 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Uplan...
 143,000 KM
$2,622 + tax & lic
2006 Chevrolet HHR LT
 290,566 KM
$3,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

Call Dealer

306-778-XXXX

(click to show)

306-778-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory