+ taxes & licensing
1-888-380-6842
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
1-888-380-6842
+ taxes & licensing
Step into the 2007 Lincoln Town Car! Injecting sophistication and finesse into the fullsize sedan segment! This 4 door, 6 passenger sedan has not yet reached the 130,000 kilometer mark! Lincoln prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: front dual-zone air conditioning, adjustable pedals, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4