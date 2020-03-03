Menu
2008 Chrysler Aspen

Limited

2008 Chrysler Aspen

Limited

Location

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 257,792KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4807152
  • Stock #: 3204B
  • VIN: 1A8HW58278F154727
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Black Crystal Pear
Interior Colour
Light Graystone
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Multi-purpose vehicle, 4WD 4dr Limited, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Remote Start System
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • STANDARD PAINT (STD)
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 3.92 axle 7 & 4 pin wiring harness auxiliary transmission oil cooling HD engine cooler HD service group class IV receiver hitch pwr steering cooler fuel tank skid plate shield tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield
  • POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP II -inc: rear seat video system auto-dimming rearview mirror remote start system UConnect hands-free communication
  • 28J CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
  • LEATHER-TRIMMED 1ST & 2ND ROW SEATS (STD)
  • MYGIG MULTIMEDIA INFOTAINMENT W/NAV -inc: AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 changer Sirius satellite radio & traffic w/1-year service subscription 20 GB hard drive w/USB port 9 GB media storage integrated recorder Uconnect hands-free communica...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

