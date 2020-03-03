2008 Chrysler Aspen

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Remote Start System
- Power Outlet
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Exterior
-
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Locks
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Sun/Moonroof
- 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
- 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
- Generic Sun/Moonroof
- STANDARD PAINT (STD)
- TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 3.92 axle 7 & 4 pin wiring harness auxiliary transmission oil cooling HD engine cooler HD service group class IV receiver hitch pwr steering cooler fuel tank skid plate shield tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield
- POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP II -inc: rear seat video system auto-dimming rearview mirror remote start system UConnect hands-free communication
- 28J CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
- LEATHER-TRIMMED 1ST & 2ND ROW SEATS (STD)
- MYGIG MULTIMEDIA INFOTAINMENT W/NAV -inc: AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 changer Sirius satellite radio & traffic w/1-year service subscription 20 GB hard drive w/USB port 9 GB media storage integrated recorder Uconnect hands-free communica...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.