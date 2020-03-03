2008 Chrysler Aspen

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Remote Start System

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Exterior Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Wheel Locks

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Sun/Moonroof

5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)

5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)

Generic Sun/Moonroof

STANDARD PAINT (STD)

TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 3.92 axle 7 & 4 pin wiring harness auxiliary transmission oil cooling HD engine cooler HD service group class IV receiver hitch pwr steering cooler fuel tank skid plate shield tow hooks transfer case skid plate shield

POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP II -inc: rear seat video system auto-dimming rearview mirror remote start system UConnect hands-free communication

28J CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans pwr adjustable pedals w/memory

LEATHER-TRIMMED 1ST & 2ND ROW SEATS (STD)

MYGIG MULTIMEDIA INFOTAINMENT W/NAV -inc: AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 changer Sirius satellite radio & traffic w/1-year service subscription 20 GB hard drive w/USB port 9 GB media storage integrated recorder Uconnect hands-free communica...

