2008 Dodge Ram 1500

128,125 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7675969
  Stock #: 11842B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Medium Slate Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 128,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 128,125 Miles! This Dodge Ram 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRX4 OFF ROAD GROUP -inc: P265/70R17 on/off-road OWL tires, 17" x 8" aluminum wheels, anti-spin rear axle, fog lamps, front suspension skid plate, transfer case skid plate, tow hooks, Sirius Satellite radio w/1-year subscription, TRX4 badge, TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 750-amp maintenance free battery, class IV hitch receiver, 7-pin wiring harness (w/EZB Engine-inc: HD engine cooling), SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription.*This Dodge Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *26B SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans, 17" x 8" chrome clad steel wheels, P265/70R17 BSW all-season tires, 40/20/40 split bench seat w/stain & odor-resistant anti-static seat fabric, folding rear seat, bright front & rear bumpers, bright front grille, floor carpeting, front & rear floor mats, folding pwr heated mirrors, pwr locks, pwr windows w/driver one-touch, remote keyless entry, speed control , P265/70R17 ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES, MONOTONE PAINT (STD), HD ENGINE COOLING -inc: HD trans oil cooler, FRONT/REAR FLOOR MATS, FOLDING PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS, FLOOR COVERING CARPET, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Dodge Ram 1500 come see us at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
3.55 Axle Ratio
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Engine Immobilizer
Front/rear floor mats
ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE
Floor covering carpet
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE
Conventional Spare Tire
MONOTONE PAINT (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
HD ENGINE COOLING -inc: HD trans oil cooler
17" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 750-amp maintenance free battery class IV hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness (w/EZB engine-inc: HD engine cooling)
129-LITRE FUEL TANK
P265/70R17 ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES
FOLDING PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric
TRX4 OFF ROAD GROUP -inc: P265/70R17 on/off-road OWL tires 17" x 8" aluminum wheels anti-spin rear axle fog lamps front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate tow hooks Sirius Satellite radio w/1-year subscription TRX4 badge
26B SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 17" x 8" chrome clad steel wheels P265/70R17 BSW all-season tires 40/20/40 split bench seat w/stain & odor-resistant anti-static seat fabric folding rear seat ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

