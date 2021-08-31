2008 Dodge Ram 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 1 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7675969

Stock #: 11842B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Medium Slate Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 128,125 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Mechanical Four Wheel Drive 3.55 Axle Ratio Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Interior Engine Immobilizer Front/rear floor mats Additional Features ANTI-SPIN REAR AXLE Floor covering carpet 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE Conventional Spare Tire MONOTONE PAINT (STD) SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription HD ENGINE COOLING -inc: HD trans oil cooler 17" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 750-amp maintenance free battery class IV hitch receiver 7-pin wiring harness (w/EZB engine-inc: HD engine cooling) 129-LITRE FUEL TANK P265/70R17 ON/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES FOLDING PWR TRAILER TOW MIRRORS CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH SEAT -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric TRX4 OFF ROAD GROUP -inc: P265/70R17 on/off-road OWL tires 17" x 8" aluminum wheels anti-spin rear axle fog lamps front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate tow hooks Sirius Satellite radio w/1-year subscription TRX4 badge 26B SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans 17" x 8" chrome clad steel wheels P265/70R17 BSW all-season tires 40/20/40 split bench seat w/stain & odor-resistant anti-static seat fabric folding rear seat ...

