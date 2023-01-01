$10,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCab 145 Lariat
2008 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCab 145 Lariat
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
262,500KM
Used
VIN 1FTPX14V48FB40132
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 262,500 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Ford F-150