Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Ford F-150

262,500 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 145 Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCab 145 Lariat

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 10680201
  2. 10680201
  3. 10680201
  4. 10680201
  5. 10680201
  6. 10680201
  7. 10680201
  8. 10680201
  9. 10680201
  10. 10680201
  11. 10680201
  12. 10680201
  13. 10680201
  14. 10680201
  15. 10680201
  16. 10680201
  17. 10680201
  18. 10680201
  19. 10680201
  20. 10680201
  21. 10680201
  22. 10680201
  23. 10680201
  24. 10680201
  25. 10680201
  26. 10680201
  27. 10680201
  28. 10680201
  29. 10680201
  30. 10680201
  31. 10680201
  32. 10680201
  33. 10680201
  34. 10680201
  35. 10680201
  36. 10680201
  37. 10680201
  38. 10680201
  39. 10680201
  40. 10680201
  41. 10680201
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
262,500KM
Used
VIN 1FTPX14V48FB40132

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 262,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2008 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145 Lariat for sale in Swift Current, SK
2008 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCab 145 Lariat 262,500 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr Ltz for sale in Swift Current, SK
2011 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr Ltz 131,200 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cummins Diesel, Loaded, Priced Right! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2011 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cummins Diesel, Loaded, Priced Right! 293,028 KM $30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-150