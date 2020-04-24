2008 Honda Civic

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- ABS
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Mirror(s)
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Exterior
-
- Rear Spoiler
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Convenience
-
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Floor mats
- Power Outlet
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
