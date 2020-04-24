Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Honda Civic

Cpe DX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Civic

Cpe DX

Location

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

  1. 4917276
  2. 4917276
  3. 4917276
  4. 4917276
Contact Seller

$7,263

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4917276
  • Stock #: 3137A
  • VIN: 2HGFG12218H000396
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Sub-Compact, 2dr Auto DX, 5-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.8L/110

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Knight Nissan

1986 Mercury Grand M...
 234,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Caliber SXT
 101,879 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai S
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Knight Nissan

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-778-XXXX

(click to show)

306-778-7000

Send A Message