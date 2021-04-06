Menu
2009 Ford F-250

228,724 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

2009 Ford F-250

2009 Ford F-250

XLT

2009 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

228,724KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6938659
  • Stock #: A02642
  • VIN: 1FTSX21519EA02642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A02642
  • Mileage 228,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Come test drive this 2009 Ford F-250! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding pickup truck! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

