$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2009 Honda Fit
LX
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
222,308KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8559956
- Stock #: 3562A
- VIN: JHMGE87519S800578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,308 KM
Vehicle Description
This hatchback has 222,308 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 117HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6