2009 Honda Fit

222,308 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2009 Honda Fit

2009 Honda Fit

LX

2009 Honda Fit

LX

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

222,308KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8559956
  • Stock #: 3562A
  • VIN: JHMGE87519S800578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,308 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Honda Fit is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This hatchback has 222,308 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 117HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

