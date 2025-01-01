$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2009 Hyundai Elantra
Touring 4dr Wgn Man L w-Preferred Pkg
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
252,480KM
VIN KMHDB85E59U043443
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Continental Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25C172
- Mileage 252,480 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Safety
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
