2009 Hyundai Elantra

252,480 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Touring 4dr Wgn Man L w-Preferred Pkg

13104200

Touring 4dr Wgn Man L w-Preferred Pkg

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

Used
252,480KM
VIN KMHDB85E59U043443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Continental Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25C172
  • Mileage 252,480 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Reclining Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

