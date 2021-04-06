Menu
2010 Chevrolet Camaro

74,747 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

2LT

Location

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Sale

74,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6938656
  • Stock #: 207678
  • VIN: 2G1FB1EV0A9207678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 207678
  • Mileage 74,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Load your family into the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro! Very clean and very well priced! Chevrolet made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

