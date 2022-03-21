$21,978+ tax & licensing
$21,978
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
75,831KM
Used
- Stock #: B3582B
- VIN: 1GNUKBE07AR239761
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,831 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $22637 - Our Price is just $21978!
The 2010 Chevy Tahoe is aimed at shoppers who require a lavish interior space along with stern towing capacity while also offering a well-trimmed cabin and convenient tech features. This 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Chevrolet Tahoe offers excellent towing capabilities and is configurable for nine passengers or two passengers and a mountain of cargo or anything in between. Tahoe is stylish and powerful with premium amenities available inside and out. With its rigid chassis, this vehicle feels taut for its size, steering is precise and responsive, and the brakes are capable and smooth. At highway speeds, the Tahoe quiet and comfortable. This low mileage SUV has just 75,831 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 320HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Premium Sound Package, Remote Engine Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Remote Engine Start
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
