2010 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

1LT

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

$7,995

  • 178,921KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4624320
  • Stock #: 252688
  • VIN: 1GNLRFED0AJ252688
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the fullsize segment! Top features include a split folding rear seat, front bucket seats, power windows, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

