720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
1-888-380-6842
+ taxes & licensing
Introducing the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the fullsize segment! Top features include a split folding rear seat, front bucket seats, power windows, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4