Introducing the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse! Maximum utility meets passenger comfort in the fullsize segment! Top features include a split folding rear seat, front bucket seats, power windows, and remote keyless entry. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine.