$16,544+ tax & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2010 Chevrolet Traverse
2LT - Power Tailgate
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
98,165KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8603186
- Stock #: B3567A
- VIN: 1GNLVGEDXAS146986
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17040 - Our Price is just $16544!
The 2010 Chevy Traverse remains a desirable crossover SUV to drive and live with, thanks to its smooth and powerful engine, spacious and comfortable seats, and a surprisingly plush cabin filled with top-notch features. This 2010 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
One of the best modern family haulers, the 2010 Chevrolet Traverse is a large crossover that boasts a refined ride and an enormous cabin that can fit as many as eight adults. Thanks to its carlike unibody architecture, it's lighter and more maneuverable than a traditional SUV. The Traverse has other advantages as well, including more interior space than other competing crossovers, respectable fuel economy, and top crash test scores. This SUV has 98,165 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 281HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Onstar.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Onstar
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6