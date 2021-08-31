2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
306-773-9301
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
+ taxes & licensing
This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, iPod control, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription, P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD).*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *24H SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine, 4-speed auto VLP trans, 4-wheel disc brakes, 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels, P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires, 8-way pwr driver seat, 2nd row Stow'N go bucket seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats, bright bodyside moulding, front & rear easy clean floor mats, white face instrument cluster w/tach, instrument panel satin silver bezel, pwr adjustable pedals, 2nd row pwr windows, pwr rear quarter vented windows, express down pwr windows w/driver-side express up, remote start system, trip computer w/temp & compass, 160 amp alt, air conditioning w/3-zone temp control, rear air conditioning w/heater, black/bright grille, body-colour door handles, body-colour exterior mirrors, body-colour sill applique, floor console w/cupholder, fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, leather-wrapped shift knob, black roof rails & crossbars , MEDIUM SLATE SEATS, MEDIUM SLATE GRAY/LIGHT SHALE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS (STD), Variable-intermittent windshield wiper, Trip computer w/temp & compass, Tire pressure monitor.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 to claim your Dodge Grand Caravan!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5