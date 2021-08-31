Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

259,636 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

SXT

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

259,636KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7636264
  • Stock #: 11831A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Slate Gray/Light Shale
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 259,636 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/211 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, iPod control, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription, P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD).*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *24H SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine, 4-speed auto VLP trans, 4-wheel disc brakes, 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels, P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires, 8-way pwr driver seat, 2nd row Stow'N go bucket seats, 3rd row Stow'N Go tailgate seats, bright bodyside moulding, front & rear easy clean floor mats, white face instrument cluster w/tach, instrument panel satin silver bezel, pwr adjustable pedals, 2nd row pwr windows, pwr rear quarter vented windows, express down pwr windows w/driver-side express up, remote start system, trip computer w/temp & compass, 160 amp alt, air conditioning w/3-zone temp control, rear air conditioning w/heater, black/bright grille, body-colour door handles, body-colour exterior mirrors, body-colour sill applique, floor console w/cupholder, fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls, leather-wrapped shift knob, black roof rails & crossbars , MEDIUM SLATE SEATS, MEDIUM SLATE GRAY/LIGHT SHALE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD, AUTOSTICK (STD), 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD), 2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS (STD), Variable-intermittent windshield wiper, Trip computer w/temp & compass, Tire pressure monitor.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 to claim your Dodge Grand Caravan!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Medium Slate Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
2ND ROW STOW'N GO BUCKET SEATS (STD)
P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year subscription
4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION W/OD AUTOSTICK (STD)
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE (STD)
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone iPod control
MEDIUM SLATE GRAY/LIGHT SHALE CLOTH SEAT TRIM
24H SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.3L V6 flex-fuel engine 4-speed auto VLP trans 4-wheel disc brakes 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P225/65R17 all-season touring BSW tires 8-way pwr driver seat 2nd row Stow'N go bucket seats 3rd...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

