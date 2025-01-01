$14,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Honda Accord
Sedan 4dr I4 Auto EX-L
2010 Honda Accord
Sedan 4dr I4 Auto EX-L
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,675KM
VIN 1HGCP2F86AA801014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bold Beige Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25C135
- Mileage 134,675 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
2013 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT 217,724 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Accord Sedan 4dr I4 Auto EX-L 134,675 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit VAN T-350 148 Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding Dr, Insulated 118,054 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2010 Honda Accord