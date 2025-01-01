Menu
2010 Honda Accord

134,675 KM

Details Features

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr I4 Auto EX-L

12851873

2010 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr I4 Auto EX-L

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,675KM
VIN 1HGCP2F86AA801014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bold Beige Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25C135
  • Mileage 134,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Remote Fuel Cover Release

2010 Honda Accord