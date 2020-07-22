2010 Jeep Patriot

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers full size spare tire Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Pwr express open/close sunroof 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD) TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P215/65R17 all-terrain OWL tires P215/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odour resistant anti-static fabric 26E NORTH CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine continuously variable transaxle 115-volt aux pwr outlet air cond body-colour door handles body-colour liftgate applique deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster ... PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: (9) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer (2) articulating liftgate speakers leather-wrapped steering wheel steering wheel mounted audio controls SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars heated front seats auto-dimming rearview mirror remote start system security alarm soft tonneau cover front seat side-impact airbags tire pressure monitoring display unive... SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription iPod control UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone

