2010 Jeep Patriot

175,887 KM

$5,984

+ tax & licensing
Knight Nissan

306-778-7000

Contact Seller
north

Location

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

  • Listing ID: 5387792
  • Stock #: P3283
  • VIN: 1J4NF2GB2AD519384

175,887KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,887 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicles, 4WD 4dr North, 1-Speed CVT, Gas I4 2.4L/144

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
full size spare tire
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Pwr express open/close sunroof
17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD)
TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: 17" x 6.5" aluminum wheels P215/65R17 all-terrain OWL tires
P215/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN OWL TIRES
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start
DARK SLATE GRAY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odour resistant anti-static fabric
26E NORTH CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine continuously variable transaxle 115-volt aux pwr outlet air cond body-colour door handles body-colour liftgate applique deep tint sunscreen glass driver seat height adjuster ...
PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: (9) Boston Acoustics speakers w/subwoofer (2) articulating liftgate speakers leather-wrapped steering wheel steering wheel mounted audio controls
SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars heated front seats auto-dimming rearview mirror remote start system security alarm soft tonneau cover front seat side-impact airbags tire pressure monitoring display unive...
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year subscription iPod control UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Nissan

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

