Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Premium Audio, SiriusXM!

This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 163,218 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Premium Audio, Siriusxm.

163,218 KM

2LT

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

VIN 2CNFLNEC3B6394424

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,218 KM

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Premium Audio, SiriusXM!

This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 163,218 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear Camera, Premium Audio, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Heated Seats

Bluetooth

REAR CAMERA

Premium Audio
SiriusXM

