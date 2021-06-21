Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

229,996 KM

Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

LT

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

229,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7393574
  • Stock #: 333354
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE32BG333354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,996 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 CHEV SILVERADO 1500 LT, CREW CAB, 4X4, 5.3 L V8, VERY WELL EQUIPPED INCLUDING ELECTRONIC SHIFT 4X4, AIR, TILT, CRUISE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, TRACTION CONTROL, ONSTAR, REVERSE SENSORS, TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY-IN BOX LINER, TOW PACKAGE AND SO MUCH MORE! FULLY INSPECTED AND SERVICED, READY FOR YOU AT ONLY $17,995. DONT MISS IT! TRADES WELCOME, FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. 3GCPKSE32BG333354

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Digital clock
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps
Anti-Theft
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Traction Control System
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
4th Door
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Black vinyl floor covering
Engine: Vortec 5.3L V8 Flex Fuel SFI
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback
Wheels: 17' Chrome Appearance
LT Interior Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

