2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
1-888-380-6842
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
1-888-380-6842
+ taxes & licensing
2011 CHEV SILVERADO 1500 LT, CREW CAB, 4X4, 5.3 L V8, VERY WELL EQUIPPED INCLUDING ELECTRONIC SHIFT 4X4, AIR, TILT, CRUISE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, TRACTION CONTROL, ONSTAR, REVERSE SENSORS, TONNEAU COVER, SPRAY-IN BOX LINER, TOW PACKAGE AND SO MUCH MORE! FULLY INSPECTED AND SERVICED, READY FOR YOU AT ONLY $17,995. DONT MISS IT! TRADES WELCOME, FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. 3GCPKSE32BG333354
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4