$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Ext Cab 157.5 WT
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
281,258KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9958682
- Stock #: 23T083
- VIN: 1GCRKPE02BZ398054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 281,258 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Convenience
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Seating
Bench Seating
Additional Features
long box
4th Door
Extended Cab
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4