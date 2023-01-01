Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

281,258 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

4WD Ext Cab 157.5 WT

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

281,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9958682
  • Stock #: 23T083
  • VIN: 1GCRKPE02BZ398054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 281,258 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Convenience

Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

long box
4th Door
Extended Cab
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

