2011 Dodge Journey

129,827 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Dodge

306-773-9301

2011 Dodge Journey

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

2011 Dodge Journey

R/T

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,827KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6278085
  • Stock #: 11565A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mango Tango Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 129,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, AWD 4dr R/T, 6-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Gas V6 3.6L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pwr express open/close sunroof
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
Mango Tango Pearl
19" X 7.0" ALUMINUM CHROME-CLAD WHEELS
BLACK INTERIOR LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat auto temp control air conditioning w/3-zone control easy entry seat system rear air conditioning w/heater
28X CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

