2011 Ford F-150

271,180 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
4WD SuperCab 8 foot Longbox XLT 4X4 Ecoboost Rare

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

Used
271,180KM
VIN 1ftvx1et1bke01056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C24T159
  • Mileage 271,180 KM

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-XXXX

888-813-0604

