2011 Ford F-150

296,137 KM

Details

$12,330

+ tax & licensing
Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

XLT - Aluminum Wheels - Power Windows

2011 Ford F-150

XLT - Aluminum Wheels - Power Windows

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

296,137KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9183517
  • Stock #: P3637
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ETXBFC01230

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3637
  • Mileage 296,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Doors!

Compare at $12700 - Our Price is just $12330!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2011 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 296,137 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

