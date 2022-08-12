Menu
2011 GMC Acadia

335,295 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

2011 GMC Acadia

2011 GMC Acadia

SLT

2011 GMC Acadia

SLT

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

335,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8979415
  • Stock #: 246525
  • VIN: 1GKKVRED9BJ246525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GOLD MIST
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 246525
  • Mileage 335,295 KM

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

