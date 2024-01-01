$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo+ w/1SB
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo+ w/1SB
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
176,123KM
Used
VIN 1G1PM5SC8C7187581
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12867A
- Mileage 176,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Easily the best looking car in the compact segment, the Chevy Cruze has style that the competition can't match. This 2012 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The compact 2012 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 176,123 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2012 Chevrolet Cruze