Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

  1. 4954368
  2. 4954368
  3. 4954368
  4. 4954368
  5. 4954368
  6. 4954368
  7. 4954368
  8. 4954368
  9. 4954368
  10. 4954368
  11. 4954368
  12. 4954368
  13. 4954368
  14. 4954368
  15. 4954368
  16. 4954368
  17. 4954368
  18. 4954368
  19. 4954368
  20. 4954368
  21. 4954368
  22. 4954368
  23. 4954368
  24. 4954368
  25. 4954368
  26. 4954368
  27. 4954368
  28. 4954368
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,090KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4954368
  • Stock #: 20C059
  • VIN: 2G1WB5E32C1302752
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

In a class by itself! Sensibility and practicality define the 2012 Chevrolet Impala! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This 4 door sedan has not yet reached the 150,000 kilometer mark! All of the premium features expected of a Chevrolet are offered, including: front dual-zone air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, and 1-touch window functionality. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

2006 Jeep Liberty LI...
 225,600 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2009 GMC Sierra 1500...
 257,385 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler U...
 12,155 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-380-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-380-6842

Send A Message